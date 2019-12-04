Hrithik Roshan's emotional post about his heart takes internet by storm

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

One of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan on Monday, poured his heart out. The actor shared an emotional post about his heart on social media with his take on what love is. "How vulnerable we all are," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a picture he shared of his heart.

He continued writing on how people spend most of their lives on "trying hard" to be loved by someone and added, "Wish we didn't need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time."

After dating rumours with a few, the 45-year-old had been separated from his ex-wife Sussane Khan. The duo called off the 14-year-old courtship in 2014, but they still share a warm relationship with each other. Hrithik and Sussanne also make sure to go out on vacations with kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. Sussane and Hrithik tied the knot in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014.

In a media interaction, Hrithik Roshan revealed, "Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family."

Speaking of her professional journey, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War, along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War became the first movie to enter the Rs 300-crore club in 2019. When asked about celebrating his wins, Hrithik shared in an interview, "A celebration from my side was due after Super 30 itself but there was no time to celebrate the success of the movie back then as I got into the next schedule and then promotions of WAR immediately. Now that War has also hit the Rs 300 cr milestone, it is time for a double celebration."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates