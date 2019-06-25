Search

Hrithik Roshan's family sedated his sister Sunaina, alleges Rangoli Chandel

Published: Jun 25, 2019, 10:55 IST | ANI

Rangoli Chandel, in a recent tweet, shared a story from a publication on the issue claiming that she has been in touch with Sunaina Roshan, who just 'cry all the time'

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel

Continuing her onslaught against Hrithik Roshan's family, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Tuesday accused them of torturing and sedating Hrithik's sister Sunaina.

Rangoli, in a recent tweet, shared a story from a publication on the issue claiming that she has been in touch with Sunaina who just 'cry all the time.' She also added that Sunaina switched off her phone after speaking to the media.

"For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn't only hit her but sedate her as well. Feeling helpless don't know what to do," Rangoli tweeted.

Rangoli has been voicing concerns over Sunaina and Hrithik's family. A week earlier, Rangoli accused the actor's family of physically abusing his sister for being in love with a Muslim. She also added that Sunaina sought Kangana's help in the matter.

A day later, Rangoli accused Sunaina's family of torturing her and expressed that she is scared for her.

