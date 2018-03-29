Hrithik Roshan's heartfelt poem leaves Bollywood in awe

To mark the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's elder son, Hrehaan's 12th birthday, the actor shared an inspiring video, which has been applauded by everyone



Marking the occasion of his son Hrehaan's 12th birthday, Hrithik Roshan penned and shared a heartfelt and inspiring poem on his social media. In no time, the post became viral receiving a thumbs up from all quarters. The message was an inspiring one which everyone can relate to in their lives. In an inspiring monologue Hrithik is seen reading aloud 'Darr se mat Darr' sending across a hard-hitting message.

The significant and intense lessons are conveyed by Hrithik Roshan in the black and white video in the most simple and effective manner. The emotional message touched not only the audience but also Bollywood biggies, who took to social media to appreciate the actor.

To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and said, "Love it."

Young actors like Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon also connected with the inspiring post and praised the Greek God.

Varun Dhawan said, "Beautifullll and inspiring check this out everybody".

Kriti Sanon said, "Lovvveee it!! Its beautiful ".

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam has time and again expressed her admiration for the actor. Showering Hrithik Roshan with praises Yami Gautam said, "This is so INSPIRING @iHrithik ! How well articulated...a must share .. #BeFearless".

Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "Awesome punching lines ".

Hrithik Roshan's childhood friends and Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra praised the doting father on Twitter.

Abhishek Bachchan said, "This is beautiful…. Well done @iHrithik proud of you bro braz!"

Uday Chopra said, "This feels like it was made for me. Love it!!!".

Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Waah! Goosebumps."

Renuka Shahane who is also known to voice her opinions on social media praised Hrithik saying,"Beautiful and truly inspiring à¤¡à¤° à¤¸à¥Â à¤®à¤¤ à¤¡à¤°, à¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤Â à¤²à¤Â à¤Âà¤° ".

Praising Hrithik Riteish Deshmukh said, "Zabarrattttt!!!!! Inspiring words my friend @iHrithik -much love".

Rohit Roy, who shared the screen with Hrithik in Kaabil said, "My dear Hrithik, no words to describe how impactful n meaningful these words are.. every step of life.. god bless you man".

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said, "Lovely."

Neil Nitin Mukesh also applauded Hrithik Roshan saying, "This is amazing @iHrithik simply amazing. Very inspirational. Very powerful. Very Strong. "

Dia Mirza said, "I LOVE THIS @iHrithik".

Vivek Oberoi said, "Love you my friend philosopher and bhai!"

Shamita Shetty said, "Beautiful @iHrithik".

Rajniesh Duggal said, "#befearless #nofear #befierce"

Maniesh Paul said, "Loovvveeeddd it @iHrithik sir..darr se matt darr...kuch alag kar!!"

Sophie Choudry said, "Beautiful @iHrithik and words to live by!"

Shama Sikander said, "This is so beautiful @iHrithik totally love it #abdilkisunn kuch Alag kar, darr se mat darr."

This is not the first time Hrithik has sent out a motivating message to his fans. Last time, he spread the message to Keep Going, come what may but not to give up.

Hrithik Roshan has always been a doting father to his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan a testimony of which is the social media account of the actor. The actor makes sure to spare time and be there for his sons despite his busy schedule.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his first ever biopic 'Super 30', post which the actor will be seen in YRF action thriller along with Tiger Shroff.

