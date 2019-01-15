Hrithik Roshan's latest pictures all the way from Switzerland will brighten up your day

bollywood

The pictures have a scenic snowfall background.

Hrithik Roshan treated his fans and followers with his latest pictures where he is seen posing amidst the snow-clad Switzerland mountains. The actor is in Switzerland for an international brand shoot.

Hrithik looks dashing in a basic Black woollen tee with olive green trousers and a perfect to go olive green overcoat and paired the look with brown shoes. The pictures have a scenic snowfall background. The actor shared the pictures captioning, "if I think I look good, does that make me look bad.#weirdideas #curiousmind #whattodo#itactuallymakessense"

From sharing pictures from the vacation to the sets of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan keeps his fans engaged and interested.

His next - Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician and his education programme which educated many underprivileged students in Patna for the IIT-JEE examination. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of Super 30 on the eve of teacher's day which has created a lot of anticipation across all platforms.

The hard-hitting teaser poster of Super 30 featured the lines 'Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega..' giving a hint of the inspiring story of the Patna based teacher. Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan in a pivotal role co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in the supporting cast.

Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

