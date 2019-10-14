Hrithik Roshan's Satte Pe Satta remake finally gets a title!

The remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Satte Pe Satta has been in the news for a while now. We all know Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty are directing and producing the film respectively. As far as the lead pair is concerned, rumours suggest Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been finalised for the parts and the makers are planning the right time to announce everything related to the film.

Coming to the moniker, Bollywood Hungama reports the makers are planning to register the title Sattrangi. A trade source reported the portal, "They are not keeping the title and are searching for some other similar titles too – based on the No.7. Rohit Shetty Picturez has already registered the title Sattrangi and Satrangi with the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). Satrangi means the seven colours of the rainbow and will represent the seven brothers. The makers are also not retaining the character of Babu which was part of Satte Pe Satta and apparently, changing the script, so it doesn't resemble the original 1982 movie."

The movie will go on floors next year and is likely to release in the first half of 2021. For the uninitiated, before Anushka, the names of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif came out in the media but all the rumours have now been put to rest. This shall be Sharma's first film post Zero, which released in 2018. Roshan, on the other hand, will also gear up for Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4.

Coming to Shetty, he's all set to give his fans another cop-drama, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to release on March 27, 2020. And lastly, Farah Khan has often spoken how Satte Pe Satta has remained her favourite film of Amitabh Bachchan, and this shall be her first directorial after Happy New Year, in 2014.

