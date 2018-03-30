Hrithik Roshan's special message 'To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all'

On his son, Hrehaan's birthday, Hrithik Roshan shared a video on social media, urging children to be fearless



Hrithik Roshan

On his son, Hrehaan’s birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media, to share a video. He urged children to be fearless. He said, "To all our sons and daughters, and to the child within us, darr se mat darr, usse aagey badh, kuch alag kar." He confessed that he was a timid child because he suffered from hexadactyly (the presence of an extra finger).

Check out the video here:

To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018

