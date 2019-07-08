Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 next song Question Mark to be out on July 8 with a surprise

bollywood

Question Mark will be the fourth song of the film Super 30, and have something huge for all the fans, as hinted by Hrithik Roshan

Super 30 poster/picture courtesy: Hrithik Roshan's Twitter account

Hrithik Roshan with his upcoming movie has been giving us a sneak peek, every day and we can't wait for the release! Super 30 will release their next song 'Question mark' which will be out today which is surely a surprise for his fans who had been awaiting more outings from the movie. The song will be the fourth song of the film and have something huge for all the fans, as hinted by the superstar.

Hrithik Roshan has always kept his fans on his toes by adding easter eggs. The actor shared, "When you ask something, you learn something new! Make use of the #QuestionMark, out today! #Super30 #July12."

The song will surely teach us a new way to get our math right in a very Hrithik Roshan way. Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection which even, Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, it's a PVR Pictures release.

