Hrithik Roshan's Super 30's new song Basanti No Dance to be out tomorrow

Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of the new song Basanti No Dance which will get you on the dance floor with its groovy beats

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30's new song Basanti No Dance is all set to be out tomorrow. The superstar shared a glimpse of the new song Basanti No Dance which will get you on the dance floor with its groovy beats.

The Super 30 actor took to his social media and shared, "This song is an experience I will cherish forever. These 30 poured their hearts into it which will last me 30 years of incredible memories. Gear up for #BasantiNoDance. Out tomorrow. #12thJULY"

Basanti No Dance will get you nostalgic to the iconic dialogue with a twist embedded. Hrithik Roshan who is known for his stunning dance and is popularly hailed as the dance icon of the country will be seen yet again in a new avatar.

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection which even, Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

