Hrithik Roshan's transformation from Super 30 to War takes social media by storm

The world knows Hrithik Roshan for his dancing skills and acting prowess. The actor who has delivered a massive hit with Super 30 is all set to treat the audience with his upcoming film War. The actor has been hailed for the drastic transformation for his character from Anand to Kabir.

Fans took the internet by storm as #AnandToKabir saw a strong India trend where netizens are leaving no stone unturned in showing their love for Superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Flawlessly Fitting in both the roles!

A perfectionist for a reason.@iHrithik transforms impeccably from #AnandToKabir

One of the social media user also noted how the actor was born to do experiment in his movie characters. Sharing the look of Super 30 and War, the fan said that Hrithik's transformational level is incomparable.

The actor looks completely shredded and chiseled in his new look as Kabir and it’s surprising to see him look so different when its barely been some time we saw Hrithik Roshan in a completely de-glammed look in Super 30.

Fans are not only loving Hrithik's transformation but also his hook step of the recently released song Gungroo where the actor has treated the fans with yet another iconic dance step. The hook step of the song has already taken the internet by a storm with millions of users trying to recreate the step in their own unique way. The Krrish star reposted most of the dance covers on his social media handle.

Talking about the film, War also features Tiger Shroff. The film is a high-octane action entertainer that is said to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

