Hrithik Roshan thanks his father Rakesh Roshan for being his first teacher

On the eve of his father Rakesh Roshan's birthday and Teacher's Day, which was on 5th September, Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt note for his father Rakesh who has taught him lessons of life which no education institution, no acting classes, no book could. Hrithik who has been through several ups and downs in his life has always had the support of his father who is also his teacher who has taught him to think before he acts.

Hrithik. who is currently basking in the success of his last film Super 30, posted a picture with his father on his Instagram account and wrote, "I have always been a student of Life. The burning desire in me to learn, is as blazing as a toddler. But before I could understand and interpret my many life lessons, it was my Father who taught me. Thank you Papa, for teaching me things that no education institution, no acting classes, no book could. for making me understand and not only see, for pushing me to think before I act. You make me be a better human, father, son, actor and friend. Thank you for being an example, it is upto you I look, when my children look for their dad. Happy Teacher's day [sic]."

Interestingly in his last film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of a teacher who helps underprivileged kids to get into IIT, he stole the hearts of fans around the world and imbibed the essence of Anand Kumar, the mathematician and mentor, who he played onscreen in the movie.

The actor's performance was hailed by the critics and the audience both, while the film has been jotted down in the history to be one of the few films which have been declared tax free in over a record number of 8 states of the nation. Apart from this, the actor is all set to treat the audience with his action-packed role in WAR which is all set to release soon. The YRF actioner also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

