Hritik Roshan clears rumor on The Kapil Sharma Show

Hritik Roshan and Vani Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming movie WAR. Soon both the actors will be seen promoting their film on Sony Entertainment Television's popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the actors will be seen having an entertaining time and revealing some less-known facts from behind the scenes of War.

Kapil enquired about a rumour that during his 1st film released on valentine's day that he received around 30k proposals from girls. Confirming the same Hrithik Roshan mentioned: "I don't remember the exact number. If it is 30k, 40k or 50k. but yes there were quite so many proposals."

Moving on, Kapil enquired about another rumour that the actor is very particular about his perfumes and selects different perfumes for different characters in the film. Confirming the same HR mentioned, "Yes this is true. I never repeat my perfumes."

Adding further Kapil mentioned that HR is known as the 'Greek God' and actually gets gifts from Greek citizens. Narrating the incident HR shares, "When I went to Greece to shoot for one of my film no one actually recognized me in the airport. there I realized that the ones who said I am there got actually lied. No one recognized me."

Later in the show, Hrithik will be seen having Samosa party on the sets and celebrating his cheat meal day with Kapil Sharma, Vani Kapoor and Archana Puran Singh. The entire cast will also be seen shaking legs on one of the popular songs from his film 'Ghungroo toot gaye'. For more entertainment Keep watching The Kapil Sharma Show every Sat-Sun 9:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

