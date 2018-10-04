Hry minister demands FIR against Navjot Singh Sidhu for "publicising drug"

national

Haryana minister Anil Vij Wednesday demanded lodging of a criminal case against Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly "publicising drug use". Vij made the demand from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying he should either order lodging of an FIR against his Cabinet colleague or quit as he had led the Congress to win the Punjab assembly polls last year by making drug malady an election issue.

"Amarinder Singh now should get an FIR registered against him (Sidhu) for publicising drug use or tender resignation," Vij said. The Haryana minister hurled the allegation against Sidhu for allegedly backing suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi's demand to legalise cultivation of poppy and opium.

"Going by what Sidhu has said, it appears he is publicising the use of opium and promoting it," Haryana's Health and Sports Minister told reporters in Ambala Wednesday. Gandhi, a doctor, has been batting for legalising cultivation of soft drugs like opium and poppy husk in Punjab.

Interacting with reporters in Ludhiana on the sidelines of a function on Monday, Sidhu had reportedly supported the rebel AAP MP from Patiala, Gandhi's demand to legalise farming of soft drugs like opium and poppy in the state. Supporting Patiala MP's views, Sidhu had reportedly said Dr Gandhi was talking of a "sensible thing". Vij said Sidhu's statement would also discourage the Punjab police which has started a campaign against drugs like opium and heroin.

