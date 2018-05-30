MSBSHSE 12th Results: HSC Result 2018 Maharashtra Board today, check mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 today at 1 pm on the official website mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 on May 30 at 1 pm on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Check it on maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com. The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) is conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). This year the examination will start on February 21 and will end on March 20. The MSBSHSE will conduct the examinations through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 will be available on official website - mahresult.nic.in

It will be difficult for the students to check their results on the official website, which may experience technical glitches, since many would log on simultaneously, so there is another easier way to check your Maharashtra HSC Result 2018.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

Click 'Submit' to view Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

>> View and download Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 for future reference.

The most important task after checking the results is to take the printout of the scorecard. The students should keep the offline copies of the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018 for future references. The online Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018 copies are for first-hand information purpose only and cannot be used in place of original Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018 mark sheets.

The Maharashtra State Board may hold back the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results of 299 students from Mumbai who are studying Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM). The show cause notice has been sent to colleges for allowing students who have taken general Maths in the School Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams and then went forward to opt for mathematics during HSC. These students will get their HSC results only after they will re-appear for SSC- higher Maths paper in July.