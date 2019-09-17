HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: All you need to know about Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 for the written and online exam have been released on the official website at hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 can download the Admit Card by September 20, 2019, from the official website of the board. The Haryana SSC board is aiming to fill a total of 4863 vacancies to the post of Clerk (Group-C) through the HSSC recruitment exams 2019.

The exams for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) 2019 will start on September 21 and will conclude by September 23. The recruitment exams will be conducted for three consecutive days in different shifts. The first shift for the HSSC Recruitment Exams 2019 will be held on September 21, 2019, from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

On the other hand, the exams will be held in tow different sessions: Morning from 10:30 am to 12 noon) and Afternoon from 3 pm to 4:30 pm on September 22 and September 23 respectively. According to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission Board, the exams will be conducted either in a written format or in the form of an online exam. The HSSC exams will be a 100 marks paper of which 90 percent of the questions will be asked sections such as General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Maths, English, Hindi, Science Computer, History, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture, Current Affairs among others. The remaining 10 marks of the paper will be allocated for Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience.

For more details visit: HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates