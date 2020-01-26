Hubby David Lee reveals Caroline Wozniacki's love for candy

Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki's husband and basketball player David Lee has revealed that the former World No. 1, who bid goodbye to tennis at the Australian Open on Friday, loves sweets and apparently she munches on a bag of candy every day.

Lee, who has been with Wozniacki since 2017, told Tennis World USA: "I think something people would be surprised about is that she is in such great shape and one of her strengths throughout her career is outlasting her opponents. In those three set matches, I think she is as good as anybody but the biggest thing she has is she loves to eat candy. And so out of all the things that she does discipline wise, and she's as disciplined as anyone on tour, I think she eats about a bag of candy a day. I say to her all the time 'I wish I could eat this candy and look like you look and perform like you do'. "

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates