Hubli locals celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, observe Muharram under one roof

Karnataka: In yet another example of communal harmony, people of a village in Hubli district in Karnataka observed Muharram and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi under the same pandal. "We want to send the message of communal harmony, which is very important at this point in time," a local, Mohammed Sham told ANI. According to news agency, ANI, both Muslims and Hindus gather at the same place, where arrangements have been made for Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi.

The two communities offer prayers under the same roof. "There are around 4,000 people in this village and we all live in harmony. Here, the communities work together as one," another local said who came to the pandal to offer prayers. According to the locals, people in the village celebrate all the festivals together, be Diwali, it Holi or Eid. "We live like brothers and sisters in the village and celebrate all the festivals together," said Reshma, another local.

With inputs from ANI

