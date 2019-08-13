Hues of gemstones colour up the Ram Darbar in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

television

The set of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush is one of its kinds and prides on the amalgamation of richness, heritage, culture, and traditions

The set of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

Be it our childhood stories or the chapters on our historical heritage, jewels remain a representative of the prosperity and well-being of any kingdom. Living by this thought and letting her imagination flow, Tina Dharamsay, the set designer of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush has ensured that every bit of the Ram's Darbaar reflects the same prosperity.

The set is one of its kinds and prides on the amalgamation of richness, heritage, culture and traditions. The ornate lotus-shaped aasans at the darbar stand out with beautifully embedded stones of Topaz blue, Ruby red, Amethyst purple, Diamond white and Sapphire yellow in colour. The walls of the darbar boasts of hues of gemstones blended in patterns and paintings to give it a magnificent aura.

Speaking about the creation Tina Dharamsay says, "The set of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush has been one of my best works so far. I let my imagination flow boundless and limitless as I was sure that I wanted to make my piece of art stand out. It is one of the grandest set of the Indian television with 4 sets spread across an area of 1,20,000 sq.ft and Ram darbar alone is approximately 18000 square feet. We have used around one lakh imitation gemstones on the three lotus asanas in the darbar. The show has gone on air on August 5, and I hope the audience will appreciate all the efforts we have put in."

Also Read: When Ram visited Ayodhya; well, sort of!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates