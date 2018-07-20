Hug was 'unscripted', says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

After tearing into the BJP-led government in his speech during the no confidence motion on Friday, Gandhi walked across to the ruling benches and hugged Modi, taking everyone in the Lok Sabha by surprise

MP Shashi Tharoor

The Congress on Friday said that its President Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minster Narendra Modi inside Lok Sabha was an "unscripted" gesture that took "BJPs breath away".

"What an astonishing performance by Rahul Gandhi. It was a game-changing speech, tearing apart the government's claims and ending with that unscripted hug that has literally taken the BJP's breath away," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

"I have not an iota of hatred or hard feelings against you. You hate me. You may call me Pappu, you can use a stream of expletives for me. But I don't hate you or have even slightest of anger for you. I am the Congress," Gandhi said at the end of his nearly 40-minute fiery speech.

The Prime Minister was taken aback at first and gestured as if asking Gandhi why he was there. But the Congress President bent over, threw his arms around Modi and hugged him tight.

After recovering from an apparent shock moment, the Prime Minister called Gandhi back towards him and the two shook hands. He patted Gandhi on his back and exchanged a word or two with him, smilingly.