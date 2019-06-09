Huge bridge mysteriously disappears overnight, leaves people in shock
This bizarre incident took place in Russiaâs Murmansk region where the bridge, roughly 75 feet in length and weighs over 50 tonnes disappeared overnight
The disappearance of a 56-tonne bridge in Russia has created a stir and prompted the police to start an investigation into the incident. This bizarre incident took place in Russia’s Murmansk region where the bridge, roughly 75 feet in length and weighs over 50 tonnes disappeared overnight. This bridge is located on the Umba river in the Arctic region.
A 56-Tonne Bridge Mysteriously Disappeared Overnight In Russia & No One Knows Where It Went! https://t.co/mHb0MQSSmQ— Tapas Padhi (@Tutul_cool) June 7, 2019
According to the Daily Mail, the bridge has disappeared without a trace. A few pictures of the bridge were again shared on VK, which showed that a part of the bridge had broken down and the debris was lying in the water below but a few days later, there was absolutely no sign of the broken bridge and the debris. This strange disappearance triggered a detailed investigation which revealed that the bridge had not sunk to the bottom of the river.
'It was taken away by unknowns. At the bottom, too, there are no large debris. Natural phenomena could not bring down the bridge', wrote the page, where aerial shots of the bridge that disappeared were posted. Locals believe that the bridge was torn down and then stolen by metal thieves.
'Most likely, metalworkers pulled the structure down into the water, and there they slowly took it apart into scrap pieces', the VK page also speculated.
