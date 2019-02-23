Huge cache of arms and ammunition seized, three arrested

crime

Information regarding known outlaws and their kin were gathered and during the process, eight accused were arrested

Representational picture

New Delhi: Three people, including two women, suspected to be close aides of the Neeraj Bawana gang were arrested and police seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from outer north district's Bawana area, an official said Friday.

The accused were identified as Virender, Nirmala and Kirti, all residents of Sultanpur Dabas village, he said. Police were keeping a strict vigil on the gangsters of the area, which is infamous for its criminal activities, the official said. Information regarding known outlaws and their kin were gathered and during the process, eight accused were arrested.

During interrogation, some accused disclosed that they were working for Rahul alias Kala, who is a close associate of Neeraj Bawana and currently in judicial custody, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma. On the instance of Rahul, they used to collect arms from his uncle Virender, he said. Based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Virender's house and he was arrested, the DCP added.

Virender told police that he had kept the ammunition in his other house and later, 165 cartridges along with five country-made pistols were recovered, Sharma said. Rahul's grandmother Nirmala and his wife Kirti were also arrested under the Arms Act, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever