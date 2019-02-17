Huge cache of unexploded 18th-century rockets found in Karnataka

national

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A group of archaeologists on Sunday recovered a huge number of unexploded rockets dating back to the 18th century at ShivappaNayaka Palace Museum situated on the bank of River Tunga.

Shejeshwar, Commissioner of District Archaeological Department, said the findings are proof of the fact that rocket science technology existed inÂ the 18th Century.

"In 2002 we had identified some iron rockets looking like shells in Malnad region. We took six years for searching in Hosanagara Taluk and unearthed 1700 rockets on July 27, 2018. We noticed similar structures in British (England) and Bengaluru museum but they do not have explosive content inside the rockets. But the current rockets proved that rocket science technology existed in the 18th century."

According to the Archaeological department, the museum was built by then ruler Shivappa Nayaka of Keladi dynasty (1645-1660). The Karnataka government restored it and named it Shivappa Nayaka palace museum in 1983.

Last year, the department had unearthed thousands of iron rockets believed to be used in the 18th century. Experts opined that these rockets belonged to Tipu Sultan's dynasty.

