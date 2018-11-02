Huge opportunity to do something special in Australia, feels Sachin Tendulkar

cricket

"The Australian team does not look the same Australian side that it used to be and with Smith and Warner not there, this is a great opportunity to go out and do something special" concluded Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

With Australia not having their two key players Steve Smith and David Warner, batting great Sachin Tendulkar believes that it will be a "huge opportunity" for India to do something special Down Under.

"I think we have a huge opportunity (in Australia). You (the reporter) correctly put it, the Australian team does not look the same Australian side that it used to be and with Smith and Warner not there, this is a great opportunity to go out and do something special," Tendulkar said when asked about India's chances in the upcoming tour.

India begin the tour with three T20s, which will be followed by a four-match Test series, the first beginning at Adelaide on December 6. Smith and Warner are currently serving a one-year ban while Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months after their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in March.

Tendulkar was speaking after the first India camp of the Tendulkar Middelsex Global Academy began at the DY Patil Stadium. Tendulkar also said he didn't want to get into the debate of whether the ban on Smith and Warner should be reduced or not.

"I would want to see good cricket for sure (in Australia). They both [Smith and Warner] are world-class players. So, I don't want to get into that debate whether the ban should be reduced or not. "But I would like to see them, but by no means I am saying or interfering in what their judgment has been. They are world class players."

