Mumbai Crime: Huge stash of gutkha found inside abandoned car in Kandivli
The traffic police are trying to trace the owner of the car but have been unable to. They have handed over the entire consignment to the Charkop police, said Police Inspector Vitthal Shinde from Kandivli traffic division
The Kandivli Traffic division police stumbled upon a consignment of gutkha hidden inside an abandoned car parked in a No Parking area in Charkop on Thursday. The smugglers' latest way of hiding gutkha in the city may have gone unnoticed had the traffic police not decided to initiate action against parked, unclaimed vehicles on the roadside. It was during one such drive in Kandivli that the cops found the gutkha stash.
According to the traffic police, while towing away an abandoned Hyundai Accent car, the traffic police officers found a large number of gunny sacks inside the car. On opening them they found various brands of pan masala and gutkha inside them — 55 packets of Goa Gutkha, 60 of Star, 72 of Shikhar, 55 of Vimal, 18 of Vimal Masal, 60 of RK Gutkha, 40 of V- 1 and 54 of Tulsi — totally worth around Rs 45K.
The traffic police are trying to trace the owner of the car but have been unable to. They have handed over the entire consignment to the Charkop police, said Police Inspector Vitthal Shinde from Kandivli traffic division.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: Global Hospital may lose licence for turning away poor patients
- Mumbai: Goons assault cine firm President for being refused Rs 50 lakh
- Dombivli: Man assaults TCs at Kopar railway station
- Mumbai: Wadala police to finally move out of crumbling station
- Mumbai: BMC chief grants Rs 100-crore relief to loss-making BEST
- Pune school teacher held for abusing girls under pretext of 'punishment'
- Worls Hypertension Day: Hypertension cases in Maharashtra rise by 25 percent in 2018
- Mumbai: Killer gets furlough, Keenan Santos-Reuben Fernandes' kin live in fear
- Man lends mobile to woman, molests her when she returns it in Pune
- CSMT bridge collapse: BMC's detailed bridge report a damp squib
- Cambridge 2019 results: 17 percent rise in entries
- 'Historic' HC order allows stranded sailors to leave Tag Navya ship
- Learn nature photography with BNHS CEC in Goregaon
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Policeman found murdered inside Ahmedabad Crime Branch