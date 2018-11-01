Hugh Grant joins Guy Ritchie's Toff Guys

hollywood

Hugh Grant has boarded the cast of filmmaker Guy Ritchie's next, Toff Guys

Hugh Grant

Actor Hugh Grant has boarded the cast of filmmaker Guy Ritchie's next, Toff Guys. The 58-year-old actor, who most recently featured in BBC One series A Very English Scandal, joins Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding and Kate Beckinsale in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, set around the modern marijuana industry, follows a British drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Grant will be playing a British tabloid reporter. Ritchie, who is currently directing the upcoming live-action take on "Aladdin", has penned the script along with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

The film is set to start shooting later this year in the England.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever