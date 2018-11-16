Hugh Grant joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Undoing'

hollywood

The six-episode HBO series is based on the book "You Should Have Known" by Jean Hanff Korelitz, reports variety.com

Nicole Kidman

Actor Hugh Grant will star opposite actress Nicole Kidman in the upcoming series "The Undoing".

It centres on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She's a successful therapist, has a devoted husband, Jonathan (Grant), and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Jonathan is described as an acclaimed pediatric oncologist, devoted husband to Grace and doting father, whose past undergoes scrutiny when he suddenly disappears, leading to a chain of terrible revelations.

Grant most recently starred in the critically-acclaimed miniseries "A Very English Scandal" and the hit film "Paddington 2".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever