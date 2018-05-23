Hugh Grant to tie the knot at the age of 57 for the first time

One of the UK's most eligible bachelors, Hollywood star Hugh Grant is finally engaged to longtime partner and mother to his three children, Anna Eberstein



Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

One of the UK's most eligible bachelors, Hollywood star Hugh Grant is finally ready to tie the knot at the age of 57 for the first time. According to the People, multiple sources have reported that the 'Love Actually' star is finally engaged to longtime partner and mother to his three children, Anna Eberstein, aged 39. Eberstein, a television producer of Swedish descent, has a five-year-old son John Mungo, a two-year-old daughter, a mere months-old daughter with Grant.

Several newspapers have been carrying a photograph of the wedding banns. Though, the British actor will marry for the first time, he has been involved in several high-profile relationships, including with English actress and model Elizabeth Jane Hurley who he dated for 13 years before they split in 2000. Grant, 57, has five children in total, including two - Tabitha and Felix - with former partner Tinglan Hong.

He's also dated socialite Jemima Khan for three years before she reportedly dumped him in 2007. On the work front, Grant stars in BBC mini-series 'A Very English Scandal'. He has received numerous awards including a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and an Honorary César for his work.

