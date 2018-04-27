Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana join LAIKA's next stop-motion film

The plot is yet to be revealed but the film will be a "rip-roaring, globetrotting comedy adventure" centred around characters finding their purpose and place in life



Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana are on board to lend their voices in LAIKA's forthcoming stop-motion movie. The stars will be joined by Zach Galifianakis in the film currently dubbed as Film Five, according to ScreenRant. The movie follows the four films - Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline - from the studio. The details of the plot are yet to be revealed but the film will be a "rip-roaring, globetrotting comedy adventure" centred around characters finding their purpose and place in life.

The movie will be directed by Chris Butler. Butler said, "The wizards at LAIKA have crafted a moving work of art, layered with wit and imagination and soul." "The film is going to be 'really, really funny'," he added. LAIKA President & CEO Travis Knight said the movie "represents an evolutionary shift for LAIKA" as well as "an exciting bridge" to the future of their studio. Annapurna Pictures will release the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever