Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal's hilarious Christmas gift for Ryan Reynolds

Pic Courtesy/ Ryan Reynolds Instagram Account

While Ryan Reynolds is usually the one pranking people, this time, the joke was on him! The tables were turned when Hugh Jackman recently teamed up with fellow 'Marvel' star Jake Gyllenhaal to hilariously troll Reynolds.

The 'Deadpool' actor himself took to social media to share what happened and how he was pranked by the two. Reynolds, who is known as Hollywood's resident jokester, posted photos of himself standing between a laughing Jackman and Gyllenhaal. He can be seen donning a brightly coloured Christmas sweater.

View this post on Instagram These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party. ð A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) onDec 20, 2018 at 6:47pm PST

"These f--king a--holes said it was a sweater party," the 42-year-old captioned the images.

View this post on Instagram Honestly, it’s really hard to breathe in this thing. A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) onDec 21, 2018 at 4:39pm PST

Reynolds has also had a history of teasing Jackman, who reprised Wolverine for a 'Deadpool' cameo. Seems like, 'The Greatest Showman' actor has taken his revenge, for once and for all!

