Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is all set to return to the world of Broadway and will feature in an upcoming revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man.

The Logan actor will feature as con man Harold Hill in the musical show. Sharing the news with his fans, Jackman tweeted, The Music Man will come to Broadway on Oct. 22, 2020.

The show marks Jackman's first musical role in more than a decade. His last performance was for The Boy From Oz, which fetched him a Tony Award for best actor

Jackman past film credits include The Greatest Showman, The Front Runner, Logan and The Prestige and Eddie the Eagle.

