Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway
The show marks Jackman's first musical role in more than a decade
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is all set to return to the world of Broadway and will feature in an upcoming revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man.
The Logan actor will feature as con man Harold Hill in the musical show. Sharing the news with his fans, Jackman tweeted, The Music Man will come to Broadway on Oct. 22, 2020.
The Music Man. Broadway. October 22, 2020. â¦@MusicManBwayâ© pic.twitter.com/th4NVkpk6h— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 13, 2019
The show marks Jackman's first musical role in more than a decade. His last performance was for The Boy From Oz, which fetched him a Tony Award for best actor
Jackman past film credits include The Greatest Showman, The Front Runner, Logan and The Prestige and Eddie the Eagle.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Kalank teaser launch: Varun Dhawan spills the beans on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit