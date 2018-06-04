Hugh Jackman wants his kids to help others

Hugh Jackman says it doesn't matter if his children give back locally or around the world



Actor Hugh Jackman says his 'ridiculously blessed' children have a responsibility to help others. "My kids have so many advantages," people.com quoted Jackman as saying. "And I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others," added the "Greatest Showman" star.

Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness share two children -- Oscar, 18, and Ava, 12. He said: "My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We're ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of. "But in terms of the world, we're even more blessed. One out of six people doesn't have clean drinking water. They can't comprehend how we live."

Jackman says that he is trying to pattern the right behaviour for Oscar and Ava. "I want to lead my kids by example when it comes to charity." The actor says it doesn't matter if his children give back locally or around the world.

He said: "The more we can see the world as a whole, and the less as 'your team, my team', the better we will be. I am ridiculously blessed. "I don't need any more money. I'm totally good. So if I can use whatever power I have now to share with others, that's my hope. And I want my kids to be with me every step of the way."

