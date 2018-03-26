Hugh Jackman warns fans about his impersonators

Hugh Jackman implores fans to avoid parting with personal information to people pretending to be him on social media



Hugh Jackman

Actor Hugh Jackman has warned his fans of his online impersonators, who con people by misusing personal information. Jackman tweeted: "I am aware that people are pretending to be me on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Please do not respond, give money or your personal information"

"My official handle, on each site, has a blue check mark. I am working from my end to stop these folks as best as possible. Thank you to those who have sent me messages on this. It's really helpful."

