Hugo Lloris buys Rs 14 lakh guard dog

Footballer Hugo Lloris, 33, has bought a guard dog for a whopping GBP 15,000 (Rs 14 lakh). The France skipper purchased the dog from London's Elite Protection Dogs, reported British tabloid, The Sun.

As the Tottenham goalkeeper's professional engagements keep him away from his family for long periods, the dog's main purpose is guarding his family while he is away. The security firm only uses German and Belgian Shepherds that are brought in from military or police backgrounds.

The firm's website says, "the dogs are dedicated to shield you from any possible danger or threat as taught through intense training, mental stability and obedience." It also claims that the "dogs have the highest IQ in the protection dog category."

Guard dogs ideally operate independently and the nature of their work involves protecting gated communities from strangers or any foreign entry. They are trained to raise an alarm (by barking) or attack anyone perceived to be a security threat.

