Hui Malang song out! Disha Patani sizzles in the new track from Malang

Malang is all set to hit the screens later this week and the audience is extremely excited as the team has kept the hype with the songs, posters, and of course the trailer. The makers have now released the latest song from the movie titled Hui Malang. Taking to their social media the team shared, "Unleash Your #Malang Side With #HuiMalang!"

Watch the song Hui Malang song here:

The new song, Hui Malang stars Disha Patani and the actress hasn't left a chance to flaunt her sexy body and looks extremely stunning. The song is groovy and the audience is in love with it. Asees Kaur has sung the song and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The music is given by Raju Singh, Kunal Mehta, Charan Singh Pathania & Abin Thomas.

Malang is all set to hit the screens later this week on 7th February 2020. The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

