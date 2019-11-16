Huma Qureshi lends her support to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut!

While #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been the most trending hashtag internationally, Huma Qureshi is the only Indian actress to voice her support to the digital campaign to urge Warner Bros to release Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. In 2017, fans of the DC universe were disappointed with Joss Whedon's version of the film. Since then, supporters of the DC world have been pleading to have the original cut shot by Snyder to be released. Recently, the plea sparked a huge trend in social media circuits shortly after the celebrated filmmaker posted shots of Superman and Batman as he had originally cerebrated.

Having collaborated with the director in the upcoming Netflix zombie heist movie, Army Of The Dead, Huma lent her support to the ongoing digital campaign. The Leila actress remarks that after having been part of Snyder's ambitious vision, she roots for Warner Bros to release the director's cut of the world-renowned franchise all the more. The crossover star is among Hollywood actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Jason Mamoa, Ray Porter, Ray Fisher, Jesse Eisenberg, Fabian Wagner, Nick McKinless, Sam Benjamin and Clay Staub to have rallied for the director's cut to be made public.

Huma tweeted, "Guys! Just wanna say one thing ... ï¿¼#ReleaseTheSnyderCut now !!!" The actress mentions that going by the shots posted by Snyder, it seems that Superman's fate would have unfolded differently in the filmmaker's cut. Huma hopes for the campaign to come to fruition and watch the DC superheroes of Zack's imagination.

