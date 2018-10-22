Huma Qureshi: My friends affectionately call me 'kebab royalty'

television

Huma Qureshi expressed her love for food when she appeared on Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua hosted by the comedienne

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi says she loves Mumbai, but the city is a "little sad" when it comes to the food scene. "I love kebabs. Therefore, my friends affectionately call me 'kebab royalty'. I love Mumbai but when it comes to food it is a little sad, the tikkas are not as great as what we get at home. They need a little makeover," Huma, whose family owns a restaurant in Delhi, said in a statement.

Huma expressed her love for food when she appeared on Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua hosted by comedienne Mallika Dua. The show is aired on TLC.

Asked from where she gets kebabs in Mumbai, Huma said: "I have a vendor in town who sells best meat ever. So, sometimes we get it from him or otherwise whenever we fly down to Delhi either me or my brother get it from home."

On her equation with bother Saqib, Huma, said: "My brother and I are really close to each other. We can talk about our relationships and life. He is amazing but when it comes to household work, he is a pig. We live together, but he does not cook and always leaves the room in a mess. I am like his housekeeper or governess at home. I also enjoy it because I have someone to look after."

Mallika said she loved shooting with Huma.

"She has so much spunk, warmth and a hundred percent game to play along with the Halloween theme. It was super fun to shoot with her," she added.

