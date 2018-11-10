Huma Qureshi over the moon' to be directed by Deepa Mehta

bollywood

Huma Qureshi can't contain her excitement about being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta for the Leila web series

Actress Huma Qureshi can't contain her excitement about being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta for the Leila web series. Huma on Saturday took to Instagram to share a selfie moment from the sets of the Netflix series. Deepa and Huma are joined by the actress' mother in the frame.

"As you can see... I'm clearly over-the-moon, working on my first series, with Netflix's 'Leila' directed by none other than Deepa Mehta, Shankar Raman and Pawan Kumar. As you can see, so excited to be directed by the legend Deepa Mehta... and mommie dearest dropped in on set to give us her duas and pyaar?"

"Leila" is a part of a slate of 17 original made-in-Asia shows announced by Netflix at a conference in Singapore.

The video on demand platform used the second night of its See What's Next: Asia content gathering to unveil eight new original films for its India market, including Hotel Mumbai, sports drama Selection Day, adaptations of books Midnight's Children and Bard of Blood, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, a spin-off of the iconic film franchise, feature film Rajma Chawal, a regional release for Bleecker Street, and Leila.

In Leila, Huma will be joined by Siddharth Suryanarayan. Adapted from an eponymous novel by writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, the series is set in the near future and tells the story of a mother's search for her daughter, from whom she was separated 16 years ago, read a statement.

