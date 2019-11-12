Huma Qureshi pays a visit to kids at 'Save the Children' in Nepal

After emerging as a notable Indian talent globally and making the country proud, Huma Qureshi is on to philanthropic work close to home, in Nepal. The Leila actress travelled to remote parts of the neighbouring country that houses centres of the global non-profit organisation 'Save the Children'.

The organisation is the world's leading independent child rights NGO that is committed to facilitating each child with the best chance for a bright future. Being closely associated with the organisation, Huma paid a call to the centre and interacted with the kids that are being groomed there. The actress spent time with kids who were enrolled in ECCD (Early Childhood Care and Development) programmes in Saptari and Rajbiraj. Huma turned the visit into a heart-warming one as she played with the kids, chatted and clicked pictures with them and danced to Nepali songs with them towards the evening.

Huma says, "It was an incredible experience travelling across Nepal the last 2 days and seeing first hand the amazing work done by Save the Children and how the programs and scholarships that are being run are making a huge difference to the lives of these beautiful children!! I feel so blessed I got a chance to experience this. Thank you for the opportunity Save the Children and more power to you all! I cannot wait to officially start contributing to Save the Children."

