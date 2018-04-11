Huma Qureshi scores 3 million Twitter followers

Huma Qureshi has thanked her fans and followers for all the love



Huma Qureshi. Pic/Huma Qureshi's Twitter account

Actress Huma Qureshi has scored three million followers on Twitter. She has thanked her fans and followers for all the love. Huma on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote: "Waking up to 3 million ka pyaar (love) Thank you guys. Blessed and love."

Huma Qureshi made her film debut with a supporting role in the two-part crime drama "Gangs of Wasseypur" in 2012. She was later seen in films like "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana", "Ek Thi Daayan", "Dedh Ishqiya", "Badlapur" and "Oculus".

