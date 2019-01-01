Huma Qureshi: This year was absolutely fantastic

bollywood

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta, "Leila" is a part of a slate of 17 original made-in-Asia shows announced by Netflix at a conference in Singapore earlier this year

Huma Qureshi

Actress Huma Qureshi says that 2018 was a busy, but a fantastic year. The actress will bring in the New Year in London. "This year has been busy, but absolutely fantastic. I can't wait to bring in the New Year in London with my friends before diving right back into work," Huma said in a statement.

Huma made her small screen debut this year with "India's Best Dramebaaz", and shot for Netflix series "Leila". Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta, "Leila" is a part of a slate of 17 original made-in-Asia shows announced by Netflix at a conference in Singapore earlier this year.

Huma will be joined by Siddharth in "Leila". Adapted from an eponymous novel by writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, the series is set in the near future and tells the story of a mother's search for her daughter, from whom she was separated 16 years ago.

Huma, known for "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana", "Ek Thi Daayan", "Dedh Ishqiya" and "Jolly LLB 2", will resume work on January 5 in Delhi.

