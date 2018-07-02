Huma Qureshi to make TV debut with India's Best Dramebaaz

Huma Qureshi talks about her television debut with India's Best Dramebaaz

Huma Qureshi is set to make her small screen debut as a judge on reality television show India's Best Dramebaaz. "Television is such an exciting platform. I am very excited to be making my TV debut with such a cute show, which has India's cutest and most 'dramebaaz' (dramatic) kids," Huma said in a statement to IANS.

"I am hoping to watch them, laugh a lot and basically have fun," added the actress. From Gangs of Wasseypur, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya to Jolly LLB 2, Huma takes up strong female characters in films. She has delivered hits like Ek Thi Daayan, Badlapur and Jolly LLB 2, but failed to generate the expected response with films like Dedh Ishqiya, D-Day, Dobaara: See Your Evil and Kaala.

India's Best Dramebaaz to be hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is also judged by Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS