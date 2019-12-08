Huma Qureshi's got a new role

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After Leila, Huma Qureshi's next Netflix project, Army Of The Dead has just wrapped up. She is the first Indian actor to star in an international original film on the streaming giant, which was shot in the US.

Keeping her achievements in mind, Qureshi was invited on a panel discussion with Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings in New Delhi recently. They discussed making entertainment shows in India for the world.

"We are in the middle of an interesting change. We now have licence and support to do what we want creatively. The film business tends to be dictated by what we watched on the big screen. Netflix has changed that," said Huma.

"It is an exposure to a different kind of storytelling and I love that. I feel we are still far from the heart of it all but there are great times ahead," summed up Huma.

Army Of The Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas even as a man assembles a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist ever. Army Of The Dead marks Snyder's return to the zombie genre, having previously made his directorial debut with Dawn Of The Dead.

"It's a great opportunity for me to explore such varied genres. The idea of working with Zack is amazing considering his films in past, especially for audiences in India," Huma had said.

"This genre is vastly unexplored for the Indian audience. Right now is the time for successful experimentation. Actors are trying to do something they have never done before, which is extremely gratifying," she added.

