Huma Qureshi's Netflix show with Deepa Mehta set to roll this month

Deepa Mehta's Netflix original headlined by Huma Qureshi will be filmed across Delhi and NCR

Huma Qureshi prepping for the show

Set to hop aboard the Netflix bandwagon with an action thriller that's found itself in the capable hands of Deepa Mehta, Huma Qureshi has been sweating it out in the gym to prepare for her act. Currently stationed in India, Mehta, we hear, will kick off the schedule mid-October.

A source tells us, "It is a woman-oriented show. Deepa is conducting the last leg of workshops with her ensemble cast. The show will be shot across Delhi and NCR. The schedule will conclude in December." Touted to be the boldest show on Netflix, the streaming giant is maintaining its silence when prodded about it.



Deepa Mehta

While little is known about her role in the venture, that also reportedly stars Rang De Basanti (2006) actor Siddharth, a source tells mid-day that Qureshi will be seen packing in a punch in the series. Training under the guidance of Rakesh Udiyar - who previously whipped Salman Khan and Aamir Khan into shape for the 2016 films Sultan and Dangal respectively - Qureshi has been blending her fitness sessions with boxing too.

"Although it is crucial that Huma look the part, she will have to be physically adept as well to perform the stunts. While they are focusing on weight training, she is also working on developing her core strength. Body doubles are available, but, in order to maintain authenticity, it is preferred that she perform the stunts herself," says the source, adding that stunt-specific training will commence next week.

