Human rights violation rampant in country, say Activists

She pointed out that democracy and human rights go hand in hand and citizens should be aware about their rights being snatched away

Human rights violation is rampant throughout the country in the form of Bulandshahr Killing, death in Bengal's Lalgarh or Kathua rape case, a panel of human rights workers said here on Friday.

"Bulandshahr and Lalgarh are places far away from each other but the situation is the same. When seven people of Sabar community died due to malnutrition in Lalgarh (of West Midnapore district), the administration tried to cover it up saying they were prone to addiction. In Bulandshahr, the brave policeman who was investigating Akhlaq's murder gets shot," Kinnar Roy, an author, said while announcing an upcoming Human Rights convention on December 10.

The convention marking the 70th anniversary of Human Rights Day, to be held at Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture in Golpark, will have people from various walks of life. Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, as the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on this day in 1948.

Pointing out the current scenario in India, Roy said: "We no longer have the freedom of choosing our food, way of dressing, our religious practices and our behaviour. Our constitution has given us the right but there is a constant violation of them."

The panel raised the issue of women's safety which is a major issue in our country. "Our Prime Minister was questioned on international platform regarding the child's rape in Kathua. The injustice against women is all about curbing human rights," Bharati Mutsuddi, a lawyer, said.

Talking about the loopholes in Bengal's election system, Mutsuddi said: "We need to make our constitution, Universal Declaration of Human Rights the tool against injustice. Even the Article 21 (of constitution) talks about people's will, but in our state, our chosen representatives couldn't even file nominations".

