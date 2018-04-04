Human skeleton found in Thane jungle, murder suspected

The remains were found at Shelarpada village yesterday, said inspector Vijay Chowgule of Bhiwandi taluka police station

Thane: Skeletal remains have been found in a jungle in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district. An identity card found with the remains belonged to Bharat Kamble (49), a hospital employee.

The remains were found at Shelarpada village ON Tuesday, said inspector Vijay Chowgule of Bhiwandi taluka police station. Kamble's wife had lodged a complaint with Shantinagar police station that her husband was missing since January 20, 2018.

The bones and skull have been sent for forensic examination, the police officer said. A case of murder has been registered at Bhiwandi taluka police station following the discovery of the remains. Further probe is on.

