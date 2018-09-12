Humanitarian group says 100 migrants die off Libyan coast

international

The humanitarian organisation said in a Monday news release the shipwreck occurred September 1 and survivors include people with severe burns, pregnant women and babies. A team from the organisation provided medical care

Over 1,500 people have died crossing the Mediterranean this year. File pic

Doctors Without Borders has said that more than 100 people have died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast and the remaining survivors are being held in detention in Libya. The humanitarian organisation said in a Monday news release the shipwreck occurred September 1 and survivors include people with severe burns, pregnant women and babies. A team from the organisation provided medical care.

The group said two rubber boats left the Libyan coast carrying migrants from Sudan, Mali, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Libya, Algeria and Egypt. One of the boats deflated and sank. The Libyan Coast Guard recovered 276 survivors from both boats and brought them to the port city of Khoms, Libya, and only two bodies were reportedly recovered. Libya has emerged as a major transit point to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war elsewhere in Africa.

276

No. of people saved and held in detention in Libya

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever