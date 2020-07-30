Humari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan: I have sold all that I could, I spent all my savings during the lockdown

The entire cast and crew of Humari Bahu Silk have been going through the most difficult phase. Claiming unpaid dues by the producers, the actors are finding hard to survive during the pandemic. Zaan Khan, the lead actor of the show, confessed in an old interview, how his co-star Chahat Pandey tried to commit suicide due to financial constraints. It's not just the cast, but also the technicians, who work on daily wages, have shared their dilemma.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Zaan Khan confessed how he is now forced to return to his hometown, Bhopal, as surviving in the city is just not possible. The actors have already approached the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the local police for help. On July 29, a few members of the cast and crew turned up at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar, to discuss their plight with some party officials. When asked about the visit, Zaan Khan shared, "I don't want to comment on it."

Zaan also posted a video where a well-known artist Sarita Joshi has shared her plight too about her experience.

Pouring his heart out in front of the media, Zaan mentioned, "We worked on the show for almost a year and got paid for just a month. We have pleaded with the producers (Devyani, Jyoti Gupta and Sudhanshu Tripathi) and tried to get our dues cleared, but in vain. We now plan to stage another protest outside Devyani's new residence, where she shifted some time ago. There are people who don't have money to buy essentials. I have sold all that I could, including one of the two cars I have; I spent all my savings during the lockdown and also helped my unit members."

"I shot for a commercial recently, but how long will that money last? Now, I don't have money left to pay the rent. My parents are insisting that I return to my hometown, Bhopal. I came to Mumbai to fulfil my dream of becoming an actor, but if things don't improve, I will have to go back. I will be forced to take a drastic step if the producers don't clear our dues," the actor concluded.

