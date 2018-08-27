Humid day in Delhi, rains likely on Monday

national

The maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 34 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius respectively

Representational picture

The national capital saw a humid day with the maximum temperature settling at 34.9 degrees Celsius yesterday, according to the MeT department. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, an official with the MeT department said.

The humidity oscillated between 80 and 61 per cent while the "rainfall was nil", the official said. "ToDay will be generally cloudy sky with rain or thundershowers," he said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 34 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 32.6 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

