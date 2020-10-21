It's doughable

Food: Fesh

Among the handful of things that have comforted us through the lockdown, pizza is one of them. You can have it when sad and stressed, or happy and celebratory. Sometimes, you need not even have a reason for this indulgent treat. No surprise then that entrepreneur Ronak Rajani, best known for founding and developing Mumbai Foodie, along with chefs Kabir Moorjani and Om Nayak, chose to centre their hospitality venture around it.

Hundo is a digital-first food delivery and drive-through pizza brand located in Bandra West. If you're wondering what the name means, it comes from the millennial slang Hundo-p, meaning 100 per cent perfect.



'Nduja

We decided to find out if it lived up to its name. We called for three varieties: vegetarian Greca (Rs 494), 'Nduja, made with pork (Rs 565) and BBQ chicken (Rs 495). Because the pizza had travelled from Bandra to Tardeo, we chose to microwave it before eating. The pizzas arrived in neat cardboard boxes, but weren't piping hot. A quick five minutes in the oven was enough to bring it to life. The Greca came with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, olives, sautéed spinach, caramelised onions, roasted garlic, San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh buffalo mozzarella. The sauce was slightly sweet and had a less acidic taste. The earthiness of the locally-sourced toppings complemented the handmade dough. This doesn't come in a thin crust, but the texture doesn't dilute the goodness of the flavours. The edges are thick, which can get a tad bready if you let it stay at the table for long.

The 'Nduja was a chef's recommendation and came with pork sausage, cream cheese, fennel with tomato sauce and mozzarella. 'Nduja is a fiery-flavoured salami from southern Italy, made with parts of the pig such as the shoulder and belly. The flavours can perhaps be polarising thanks to the somewhat fermented flavour. Those who enjoy a slight funk, this is up your alley.



BBQ chicken

Right now, there are 15 pizzas on the menu, with the vegetarian and vegan options outnumbering the non-vegetarian ones. Of the three pizzas that we had ordered, barbecue chicken sprang a pleasant surprise, considering the flavour is so mainstream. Made with the signature tomato sauce, peperoncino chillies, BBQ chicken, mozzarella and jalapenos, it was perfectly balanced and not overly piled with ingredients. A special mention for the mozzarella and tomato sauce, a common feature in all three pizzas, for elevating the taste.

Overall, we loved the freshness of the ingredients and the complexity of the sauces. Priced between Rs 300-600, it's an amount you don't mind shelling occasionally for an experimental pizza.

Call 7506534770

Log on to hundopizza.com or Swiggy or Zomato

Note They have a 7-km radius delivery

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0.5/4 Average.

