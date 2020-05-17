Hundred actress Rinku Rajguru: Exams cancelled, not sure about next term

Tucked away in her hometown, Solapur's Akluj, amid the lockdown, Sairat star Rinku Rajguru is worried about her education. "There were rumours about [our exams] being pushed. We were on tenterhooks. Now, we have been told that they won't be conducted. There is concern about what will happen when the new term begins," says the first-year student of an arts degree course [from Akluj].

A series of regional offerings followed her 2016 hit, Rajguru is now back in Nagraj Manjule's fold with Jhund, which has her share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. But, even an outing with the megastar won't dissuade the daughter of two teachers from completing her education. "My parents insist that I complete my studies. So, I can't pursue acting at the cost of academics," says Rajguru, who became a sensation with Sairat, only to go back and give her SSC and HSC exams.

More recently, Rajguru featured in the Lara Dutta-starrer web series, Hundred, in a role that director Ruchi Narain tailor-made for her. "I play a Marathi mulgi, who is full of life. She is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, but that doesn't stop her from doing what she wants to do." Shot across Mumbai, the series also gave her a chance to discover the city.

