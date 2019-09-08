Hundreds flee chaos in Bahamas as Dorian rages on

Hundreds of hurricane Dorian survivors have fled the Bahamas and thousands more anxiously await evacuation from the devastated islands as the death toll climbed to 43. The category 5 storm was the most powerful hurricane to ever hit the Bahamas and left a trail of destruction and death. The search and recovery is being impeded by a broken infrastructure covered by debris left in the storm's wake, said media reports.

The hurricane tore through the islands earlier this week, leaving a humanitarian crisis in its wake. With aid efforts under way, many survivors are scrambling to evacuate.

On Friday, crowds desperate to leave gathered in thousands at ports in Great Abaco and Grand Bahama —two of the worst-hit islands. Frustrations mounted as survivors, carrying what few possessions they had left, complained of "chaotic" and slow evacuations.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, speaking to survivors at the port in Abaco, called for calm and promised more free transport. "The loss of life we are experiencing is catastrophic and devastating," he said.

Dorian is currently churning along the Atlantic coast of North America, towards Nova Scotia. Earlier on Friday, hundreds who refused to evacuate Ocracoke Island in North Carolina were stranded when the hurricane made landfall. Many of the evacuations were carried out by private boats and planes.

43

No. of casualities according to media reports

